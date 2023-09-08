'Days like today are vitally important'

A Welsh golfer who lost a leg in a motorcycle accident eight years ago is hoping his annual charity golf day can help attract people with disabilities to try the game.

Since his accident Mike Jones has travelled across Europe playing EDGA - formerly known as the European Disabled Golf Association - events, while he spent a couple of years playing as an amateur alongside golfing stars on the Legends Tour.

And this week he's hoping that his charity golf day can help boost EDGA funds as the association is run entirely by volunteers.

Jones called on a few celebrity pals to join his golf day - including former Wales and Cardiff City midfielder Joe Ledley.