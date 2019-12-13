Coach Andy Banks says British 10m champion Victoria Vincent is "over the moon" to have won her appeal to dive for England at next month's Commonwealth Games.

The 13-year-old from Plymouth was initially barred after organisers enforced a rule for the Olympics, World Championships and World Cup stating divers must be in the year of their 14th birthday.

It has now been confirmed the rule does not apply to the Commonwealth Games.

Vincent, who is not 14 until next April, will now become the youngest member of Team England in Glasgow.

BBC South West's Janine Jansen reports.