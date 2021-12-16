It is not just jumping off a cliff.

Well, it is. But then there are the twists, somersaults and turns that make high diving so exciting for teenager Aidan Heslop.

The 19-year-old competes on the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and this weekend he is competing at his first major 27-metre FINA high diving event in Abu Dhabi - the final qualifier for next May's World Championships.

Heslop, who is also hoping to make a second Commonwealth Games at 10-metre platform next summer, believes high diving should one day be included in the Olympic Games.