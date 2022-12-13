Professional wrestler Jamie Hayter, real name Paige Wooding, says she wants to be the best in the business.

The 27-year-old became the first British woman to win the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Women’s title last month.

Hayter, from Eastleigh near Southampton, decided to chase her dreams of becoming a pro wrestler only seven years ago.

AEW is an American professional wrestling promotion that is considered the second largest wrestling promotion in the US behind the dominant WWE.

Video and images by All Elite Wrestling