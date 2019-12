British show jumper Ben Maher wins the World Cup show jumping qualifier at the London International Horse Show at Olympia.

The 28-year-old beat a world class field on board Triple X III and says he couldn't have wished for a better end to what has been a roller coaster year.

Maher also believes it is the biggest win of his career so far and hopes he can take this form into 2012 with a view to riding Triple X III at the Olympics.