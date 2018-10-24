Watch live coverage of the Burghley Horse Trials, where Britain's William Fox-Pitt will be looking for a record seventh victory in the competition.

Fox-Pitt will also be joined by compatriots Pippa Funnell, Tina Cook and Oliver Townend and go up against reigning champion Andrew Nicholson of New Zealand.

Designed by Captain Mark Phillips, Burghley includes 31 Grand National size fences and 45 jumping efforts across its undulating 6.5 kilometre track.

This is a live BBC Two stream starting at 15.30 BST.

Available to UK users only.