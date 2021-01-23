The TikTok star aiming to become GB's first black Para-dressage rider

Tegan Vincent-Cooke aims to become Britain’s first black Para-dressage rider come the Paris 2024 Paralympics, but the 19-year-old is already making a huge impact away from the sport.

She has over 300,000 TikTok followers and her social media videos, about life as a disabled woman, have gained over eight million views.

BBC Sport’s new series - 'Generation Next’ - follows a group of inspirational young athletes, from a diverse range of backgrounds and sports, as they bid to become our next sporting superstars.

