The appointment of Michael Emenalo as Chelsea's technical director sees him become one of a very small number of black people working in coaching and management in professional football.

BBC Sport's Leon Mann looks into why ethnic minorities are so under-represented in the industry, at a special event set up by the Black and Asian Coaches Association.

Supported by campaigning groups Kick It Out and the Martin Shaw King Trust, the day was organised with the intention of encouraging more Black and Asian people to develop their coaching careers.