BBC Sport's Matt Slater talks to the former Prime Minister of Belgium Jean-Luc Dehaene who will head up Uefa's Club Financial Control Panel.

Financial fair play rules will be imposed by Uefa in 2013-14 and are designed to stop reckless spending on wages and transfer fees, and curb large cash injections from rich club owners.

Spending cannot exceed revenue from TV rights, gate receipts, competition prize money and sponsorship. Clubs who break this rule face expulsion from European competition.