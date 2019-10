Paulo di Canio says that he could not have sold out "his team" West Ham, despite admitting there was "contact" from Manchester United about a possible transfer in 2002.

The Italian says he has no regrets about rejecting overtures from Old Trafford, proclaiming that the Hammers "always had my heart".

Di Canio, now manager of League Two side Swindon Town, insists it is his "mission" to reach the Premier League as a coach.