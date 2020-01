Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he does not understand why referee Peter Walton sent off Gervinho after the striker clashed with Newcastle's Joey Barton during the 0-0 draw at St James' Park.

Wenger thinks Walton should have either sent both players off or shown the duo yellow cards.

However, despite the goalless draw, the Arsenal boss says his side put in a "solid performance" and "controlled" the game.