Manchester City's new £25m signing Samir Nasri defends his comments about former club Arsenal stating that the Emirates stadium not their fans lacks passion.

Nasri scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Gunners last season and joins former Arsenal team-mate Gael Clichy, Argentina forward Sergio Aguero and Serbian defender Stefan Savic as Mancini's major summer signings.

The France international has signed a four-year deal at Eastlands and could make his City debut against Tottenham on Sunday.