In a wide-ranging interview with former Liverpool chief executive Christian Purslow, Everton chairman Bill Kenwright talks openly about his club's financial situation and his quest to find a buyer.

Kenwright believes the Abu Dhabi group that invested in Manchester City could have ended up at Everton, if the club had had plans in place for a new stadium.

He also says that he is unwilling to raise ticket prices to fund a higher wage bill and admits that being a chairman and fan of the same club is not ideal.

