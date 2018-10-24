Manager Dean Holdsworth insists Aldershot have "no fear" ahead of their fourth-round Carling Cup tie against Manchester United, saying his side will "rise to the challenge".

The ex-Wimbledon striker believes United will want to "put things right" after Sunday's embarrassing 6-1 home defeat by Manchester City, and urges Aldershot to make the match "competitive".

