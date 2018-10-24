Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Gossip
Transfers
All Teams
Leagues & Cups
FA Cup
European
Women
Live - Darlington commentary
26 Oct 2011
26 Oct 2011
From the section
Football
Listen to live commentary of Darlington from BBC Tees.
Windows media link to stream
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Spurs at Wembley until at least March
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Hazard 'too good' for Chelsea - Jenas
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Murray to face Djokovic in warm-up
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
McIlroy, stats and wildcards... Europe's captain Harrington already scheming
21h
about 22 hours ago
From the section
Golf
Comments
Brewers aim to tap into Clough cup magic
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Stoke appoint Luton's Jones as manager
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football