Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson concedes Rio Ferdinand has "lost a yard of pace" and needs to change his style of play accordingly.

But Ferguson insists he is not worried about the form of his defender and says Ferdinand will start Wednesday's Champions League tie against Otelul Galati in Group C.

Manchester United host the Romanian side after two penalties from Wayne Rooney secured a 2-0 victory in the away fixture, but will be without the suspended Nemanja Vidic.