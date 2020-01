Archive - David Beckham says it feels great to win a trophy after helping LA Galaxy to a 1-0 win over Houston Dynamo in the MLS Cup final.

Beckham, then 36, played the full game despite suffering a hamstring problem in training the week before.

Beckham's team-mate Robbie Keane said winning the MLS Cup capped a fantastic week for him, after securing qualification for Euro 2012 with Ireland.