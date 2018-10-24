Ferguson laughs off 'struggling in Europe' question

Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was taken aback when a journalist put it to him that the top two Premier League teams have "struggled in Europe" this season.

The question was posed following United's 2-2 draw with Benfica at Old Trafford on November 22, meaning they needed to avoid defeat in their final Group C game away in Basel to progress to the last 16.

However, the Reds were defeated in Switzerland on Wednesday and crashed out of the Champions League - on the same night that Manchester City were also knocked out of the competition.