Bolton boss Owen Coyle is staggered by the red card handed to defender Gary Cahill in his team's 3-0 loss at Tottenham.

The England defender was sent off for a late challenge on Scott Parker about 10 yards from the halfway line and wide on the left, a position that Coyle argues could not be "a clear goalscoring opportunity."

Coyle says he is "totally bemused" by the decision and has promised to appeal.