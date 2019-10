AZ Alkmaar's goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado retaliates against a pitch invader during their Dutch Cup match against Ajax - and is sent off by referee Bas Nijhuis.

The incident prompts Alkmaar's coach Gert Jan Verbeek to take his team off the pitch in protest at the Costa Rican's dismissal, and the game at the Amsterdam Arena is abandoned after only 36 minutes.

Footage courtesy of Eredivisie Live.