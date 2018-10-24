Arsenal's all-time leading goalscorer Thierry Henry scoring the "greatest" of his 226 goals for the Gunners in the Premier League against Liverpool at Highbury in April 2004.

The former captain has signed a short-term contract with Arsene Wenger's side, on loan from MLS club New York Red Bulls.

The 34-year-old scored 226 goals in 370 appearances for Arsenal after joining from Juventus for £10.5m in August 1999, before leaving for Barcelona in a £16.1m deal in June 2007.

