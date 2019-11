The Football Focus team discuss Sir Alex Ferguson's statement on his 70th birthday that he can lead Manchester United for "another three years".

The 12-time Premier League winner announced in 2001 that the 2001-02 season would be his last in charge of the Old Trafford club but a downturn in their fortunes convinced him to reconsider his decision.

Earlier this season the former St Mirren and Aberdeen manager, the oldest boss in England, celebrated 25 years in charge of Manchester United.