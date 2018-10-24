Chelsea boss Andre Villas Boas salutes Fernando Torres "movement and sharpness" as the striker showed signs of coming back to his best form in the 1-0 win over Sunderland.

Villas Boas says the Stamford Bridge fans did a good job in encouraging Torres but is more pleased with the overall team performance as they end Sunderland's recent renaissance under Martin O'Neill.

The Chelsea boss thinks his side had the better of the first half but admits both sides created very good chances in the second period however he says the three points, coupled with Liverpool and Spurs dropping points make it "a good weekend for us."