My players were warriors - di Canio

  • From the section Swindon

Swindon manager Paolo di Canio tells BBC Wiltshire his team played like a promotion-winning side.

Top videos

Top Stories

Spurs
England keeper Jos Buttler talks to fast bowlers Mark Wood and Liam Plunkett
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo
  • From the section Football
Milos Degenek
Kareem Hunt & Todd Gurley
Video
Virat Kohli
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments