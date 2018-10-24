Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC iD
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Earth
Arts
Make It Digital
Taster
Local
Tomorrow's World
TV
Radio
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Motorsport
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
Swindon Town
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
My players were warriors - di Canio
14 Jan 2012
14 Jan 2012
From the section
Swindon
Swindon manager Paolo di Canio tells BBC Wiltshire his team played like a promotion-winning side.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Spurs face PSV in Champions League - Eriksen starts
LIVE
From the section
European Football
England's fielding and attitude were nowhere near up-to-scratch - Bayliss
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Why Juve can win the Champions League - and Man Utd won't
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
A nine-day journey on a tractor and 48-hour stints in a bunker - the two-time refugee facing Liverpool
10h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
European Football
Comments
Video
Hunt v Gurley: Who's the best running back in the NFL?
6h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
American Football
Kohli becomes fastest batsman to reach 10,000 ODI runs
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments