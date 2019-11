BBC Midlands Late Kick Off focuses on Shrewsbury Town's fitness coach Tony Ford, who is a former Commonwealth Games gold medallist in weight-lifting.

The 73-year-old is still going strong and is the life and soul of the football club.

Late Kick Off is shown on BBC One on a Monday evening (2305 GMT).

You can also watch the programme again on the BBC iplayer via the Late Kick Off website.