Match of the Day 2

Mark Chapman presents highlights of Sunday's Premier League games, with Manchester City hosting Arsenal, Tottenham at home to Southampton and Liverpool taking on Watford.

Tottenham mounted an unexpected title challenge this season and they will be looking to complete the league double over Southampton, who they haven't lost to since 2005.

Meanwhile Manchester City play their final home match of the season against fellow top-four challengers Arsenal. Outgoing manager Manuel Pellegrini will bid farewell to the City fans as he looks to finish the season on a high before handing over the managerial reins to Pep Guardiola in the summer.

This is a live stream of BBC One starting at 22:30 BST.

Available to UK users only.