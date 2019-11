Listen back to BBC coverage of the Zambian football tragedy of 1993, when 18 players were among 30 passengers who lost their lives when their plane crashed off the coast of Gabon en route to a World Cup qualifier in Senegal.

On Sunday, Zambia will contest the Africa Cup of Nations final against Ivory Coast in the Gabonese capital Libreville - a match which has special resonance for Chipolopolo players and fans.