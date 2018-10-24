Hansen and Shearer on Suarez

Former Liverpool defender and Match of the Day regular Alan Hansen believes Luis Suarez's refusal to shake Patrice Evra's hand is "totally unacceptable", with fellow pundit Alan Shearer describing the incident at Old Trafford as "a bad day for football".

Hansen feels Suarez let down manager Kenny Dalglish, the club and himself, whilst Shearer states it was "time to shake his hand and move on" after Suarez faced Evra again for the first time since his eight-match ban for racially abusing the Frenchman when the sides met in October.

Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson called Suarez "a disgrace" after Saturday's game and called on Liverpool to sell the Uruguayan forward.

