Chelsea manager Andre Villas-Boas calls for the club's hierarchy to back his long-term vision for the Blues.

Speaking ahead of his club's crucial last 16 first-leg tie away against Napoli, Villas-Boas insists that, while he has the full backing of owner Roman Abramovich, he wants more vocal support "coming from the top".

Villas-Boas's comments comes after he was booed during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Birmingham in the FA Cup, while the club are win-less in the Premier League since 14 January.