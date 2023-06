Derry City chairman Philip O'Doherty's says the club's exclusion from the Europa League will cost it at least 110,000 Euros.

European football governing body Uefa has taken the decision because the club went into liquidation just over two years ago.

That led to a European ban for three years and this is the final year of the Candystripes' suspension.

The re-formed club, with support from the FAI, asked for the rule to be relaxed but Uefa refused to relent.