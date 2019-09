Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole is dismissed after the final whistle for foul and abusive language by referee Mike Dean, following a combustible Tyne-Wear derby.

The midfielder set the tone for a fractious game when collecting a yellow card after 40 seconds for a foul on Check Tiote and his team-mate Stephane Sessegnon was dismissed for an elbow on the same player.

Newcastle's Shola Ameobi cancelled out Nicklas Bendtner's opener from the penalty spot to earn a 1-1 draw.