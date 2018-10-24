BBC Sport looks at some of the key moments that brought about the end of Andre Villas-Boas's tenure as Chelsea manager.

Chelsea had two players sent off in a 1-0 defeat at QPR in October, and despite winning 2-1 at Wolves early in the New Year, rumours of disharmony in the Chelsea camp were rife.

A 3-3 draw with Manchester United in February, followed by defeat at Napoli in the Champions League, piled pressure on the 34-year-old.

The Blues' 1-0 defeat at West Brom proved to be the final straw for the Chelsea hierachy, and after only nine months in charge at Stamford Bridge, Villas-Boas's reign was over.