Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola says he is "lucky" to have coached Lionel Messi after the Argentine's stunning performance against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Messi became the first player to score five goals in a Champions League fixture as Barcelona crushed the German side 7-1 and 10-2 on aggregate.

Guardiola believes Messi is the world's best player, comparing the 24-year-old to the likes of greats Alfredo Di Stefano, Pele, Diego Maradona and Johan Cruyff.