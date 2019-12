Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists striker Robin Van Persie will not be leaving Arsenal, even if they sign German striker Lucas Podolski.

In-form Dutch forward Van Persie has yet to agree a contract extension while BBC Sport understands that Arsenal have agreed to sign Podolski from Bundesliga side Cologne.

The Frenchman also says that he is not concerned by comments from Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini that he is interested in signing Arsenal's top scorer.