Former Chelsea striker Nicolas Anelka will become one of the biggest overseas players to grace the football fields of China on Sunday when their new season gets underway.

There are high hopes in China that Anelka will be the first of a host of star names to join the league and will help to bring renewed interest to a league tainted by bribery and corruption scandals.

Anelka joined Shanghai Shenhua in January on a two-year contract after the Chinese club agreed a deal with Chelsea.