BBC 5 live's John Murray describes the moment Carlos Tevez stepped back onto the pitch for Manchester City, five months after apparently refusing to come off the bench for the club at Bayern Munich.

Tevez returned as a substitute with his side 1-0 down against Chelsea in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium, and helped his team turn the result into a 2-1 victory by setting up his team's winning goal, scored by Samir Nasri.