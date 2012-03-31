Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill says the 3-3 draw against Manchester City "feels like a defeat" after his side threw away a two-goal lead.

The Black Cats led the game 3-1, but Mario Balotelli and Aleksandar Kolarov hit back for City to deny Sunderland the victory, although they became the first side to take points off Roberto Mancini's men at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League this season.

O'Neill also talks about Aston Villa captain Stiliyan Petrov, saying it was "a desperate blow" to hear his former Celtic player has been diagnosed with acute leukaemia.