Brighton manager Gus Poyet says the Football Association must make changes after a "bad weekend for referees" as his side are denied a penalty in a 1-0 Championship defeat at home to Reading.

The Uruguayan believes the system where players and managers are "charged by the FA and judged by the FA" means officials take "no responsibility" after a "terrible Easter" for decisions.

Ian Harte scored the only goal as Brighton's Ashley Barnes missed from the spot and the home side had a string of other appeals turned down.