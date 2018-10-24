Best Premier League saves

Watch the shortlist for the best save in the Premier League 20 Seasons Awards - then visit premierleague.com to cast your vote.

The Premier League 20 Seasons Awards will see the greatest players, managers and moments from the past 20 years acknowledged, with five awards decided by a public vote and six by a panel of experts.

The shortlist for Best Premier League Save:

Peter Schmeichel, Liverpool v Manchester United, 1992/93

Peter Schmeichel, Newcastle United v Manchester United, 1997/98

Jussi Jaaskelainen, Manchester United v Bolton Wanderers, 2001/02

Shay Given, Sunderland v Newcastle United, 2001/02

Tomasz Kuszczak, Wigan Athletic v West Bromwich Albion, 2006/07

Carlo Cudicini, Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, 2008/09

Brad Friedel, Blackburn Rovers v Manchester United, 2008/09

Joe Hart, Liverpool v Manchester City, 2008/09

Tomasz Kuszczak, Birmingham City v Manchester United, 2007/08

Craig Gordon, Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers, 2010/11

Fans can submit selections in the public vote categories by visiting premierleague.com until Monday, 30 April.

Available to UK users only.