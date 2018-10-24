Sir Alex Ferguson admits Manchester City have made "great progress" under manager Roberto Mancini, ahead of what the Manchester United boss calls "the derby of all derby games".

The veteran manager assesses City's strengths ahead of Monday's "shoot-out" at the Etihad Stadium - and concedes his side have to get used to playing many more "big games" in the future against their Manchester neighbours.

The Red Devil's 4-4 draw with Everton last Sunday allowed Mancini's side to move within three points of the top spot.

Listen to commentary of Manchester United v Manchester City live on BBC Radio 5 live from 2000 BST on Monday.