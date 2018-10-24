Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer are joined by guest pundits Jurgen Klinsmann and Clarence Seedorf to look back at some memorable moments from past European Championships as BBC Sport launches its coverage of the 2012 event in Poland and Ukraine.

Relive key moments and crucial goals from Holland's win in 1988, Denmark's success in 1992, England's heartbreak in 1996, France's triumph in 2000, Greece's shock victory in 2004 and Spain's imperious win in 2008.

BBC Sport's Euro 2012 coverage begins on TV and Radio on 8 June, with previews and build-up across BBC Sport, Red Button and online in the lead up to the tournament.

Available to UK users only.