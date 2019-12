Blackpool survive a late Birmingham rally to reach the Championship play-off final against West Ham.

The Tangerines led 1-0 from the first leg and went 3-0 ahead on aggregate at St Andrew's, but the Blues fought back with second-half goals from Nikola Zigic and Curtis Davies.

However, Blackpool stood firm to book their place at Wembley on Saturday, 19 May.

