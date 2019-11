Didier Drogba confirms he will leave Chelsea on a free transfer this summer after eight years at Stamford Bridge, saying he feels the time is right after helping the club "make history" by winning the Champions League final.

The Ivory Coast striker, who scored the winning penalty in the Blues' victory over Bayern Munich, says winning the trophy was the "turning point" that helped him make his decision.

