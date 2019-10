It was dramatic, it was delightful, it was Denmark! The Danes were given just over a week's notice to get a squad prepared for the European Championships in Sweden in 1992 and went on to become champions.

Sweden's Tomas Brolin and Jean-Pierre Papin of France were the stars of the tournament, with the former scoring an impressive late winner to knock England out in the group stages - the 2-1 defeat marked the end of Gary Lineker's international career.

