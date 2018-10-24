BBC Sport looks at Brendan Rodgers' 17-year career in football that has led him to the verge of being confirmed as Liverpool's new manager.

Patrick Geary reports on the Northern Irishman's rise from Reading reserve coach to guiding Swansea into the Premier League, with Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp praising the Swans' passing style as what all young coaches should be aiming to achieve.

The 39-year-old is understood to have agreed a three-year contract at Anfield and his appointment is likely to be officially confirmed within 24 hours.