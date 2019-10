Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as the Reds' new manager will be "the biggest gamble the football club has taken for a long time".

Lawrenson, who played for Liverpool between 1981 and 1988, is critical of the way Liverpool's owners have selected their new manager, believing the process was too rushed and reckons that "the pressure will be on" the former Watford and Reading boss "straight away" as he begins his tenure at Anfield.