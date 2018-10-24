Euro 2000: France 2-1 Italy (aet)

  • From the section Euro 2012

Watch highlights of a dramatic Euro 2000 final in Rotterdam, when France beat Italy 2-1 after David Trezeguet's golden goal in extra-time.

The French were favourites going into the match, after winning the World Cup on home soil in 1998 and lighting up the tournament with a team including the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry.

Italy so nearly won it with Marco Delvecchio's second-half goal - but Sylvain Wiltord equalised deep into stoppage time before Trezeguet won the match with his golden goal.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Scotland's George Horne scores against Russia
Andy Murray loses against Fabio Fognini
  • From the section Tennis
George Ford and Owen Farrell
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Tammy Abraham
  • From the section Football
Phil Neville
  • From the section Football
Joaquin Tuculet