Ireland's John O'Shea expects Croatia to have a lot of possession in their Euro 2012 opening game, but believes it is possible to "frustrate" Slaven Bilic's team and play on the counter-attack when the two sides meet on Sunday.

The Sunderland defender had been an injury doubt for the tournament in Poland and Ukraine, but played the full 90 minutes in a recent warm-up game against Hungary.

O'Shea said his team have had self-belief instilled in them by their veteran Italian manager, Giovanni Trapattoni, who won numerous trophies as a club manager.