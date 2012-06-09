England manager Roy Hodgson believes "the real story hasn't been told" regarding Rio Ferdinand's omission from his Euro 2012 squad, insisting there was "never any question" of calling up the Manchester United player after injury ruled Gary Cahill out of the tournament.

Talking to BBC Sport's Gabby Logan, Hodgson says he is "not surprised" by the furore, saying he would prefer to give a young player experience rather than call up another "senior" player.

Hodgson left Ferdinand out of his first squad as England manager for "footballing reasons".

