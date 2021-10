Two goals from veteran striker Andriy Shevchenko gives Euro 2012 co-hosts Ukraine a 2-1 victory over Sweden in Kiev to put them on top of Group D.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had given the Swedes the lead in the second-half, but two headed goals from Shevchenko within seven minutes gives Ukraine the perfect start to their Euro 2012 campaign.

